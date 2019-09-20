Events open West Valley Arts Council’s 2019-20 season

Residents invited to free Public Art Bus Tour Oct. 16

The West Valley Arts Council, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza, Surprise, is sponsoring upcoming events in October and November.

A Public Art Bus Tour of Surprise takes visitors to see art in and around City Hall, the Library, the Senior Center and both the WHAM and Arts HQ Galleries. This tour goes 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Oct. 16, leaves from City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza, and is free.

The first Poetry Slam of the new season takes place 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the WHAM Art Center, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise. The free event features an open mic for poetry, free verse and storytelling. All are welcome to participate as performers and/or listeners. Any established or original pieces may be read.

Lunchtime Theater presents the vintage jazz vocals of We3 at noon Thursday, Oct. 24 at Arts HQ, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza, Surprise. Tickets $12, or $5 for students with ID.

Visit westvalleyarts.org .

