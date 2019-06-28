Dream City Church Glendale launches fireworks July 3

For the second year, Dream City Church is hosting a Fourth of July fireworks show at its north Glendale campus, 21000 N. 75th Ave. The free event, called Fireworks Family Night starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3.

The event will include a screening of “The Lego Movie 2” in the church’s auditorium, games, bounce houses and classic American food. The night caps off with one of the largest fireworks shows in the Valley.

Last year, more than 3,000 attended. Parking is free but will be limited.

Learn more here or call 602-867-7117.