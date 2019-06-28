Dream City Church Glendale launches fireworks July 3
Fireworks from the City of Peoria’s All-American Festival at Peoria Sports Complex are pictured July 4, 2017. The Peoria show had long been north Glendale residents’ closest option for Independence Day fireworks before Dream City Church-Glendale, near 75th Avenue and Loop 101, started its show in 2018. [Jacob Stanek/Independent Newsmedia]
For the second year, Dream City Church is hosting a Fourth of July fireworks show at its north Glendale campus, 21000 N. 75th Ave. The free event, called Fireworks Family Night starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3.
The event will include a screening of “The Lego Movie 2” in the church’s auditorium, games, bounce houses and classic American food. The night caps off with one of the largest fireworks shows in the Valley.
Last year, more than 3,000 attended. Parking is free but will be limited.
Learn more here or call 602-867-7117.
Dream City ChurchfireworksFourth of JulyGlendale
