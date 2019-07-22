Create one-of-a-kind cards at Glendale Heroes Library event Wednesday

Learn how to make one-of-a-kind greeting cards during a craft workshop Wednesday at Glendale’s Heroes Park Library at 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Two one-hour classes will be taught, at 2 and 3 p.m.

Artist Beth Maggio will lead attendees through step-by-step instructions to create three hand-made cards to gift to friends or family.

Registration is required. Click here to register. Call 623-930-4439.