Create one-of-a-kind cards at Glendale Heroes Library event Wednesday
Artist Beth Maggio will show attendees how to make hand-made greeting cards like this at workshop classes at 2 and 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at Glendale's Heroes Park Library, at 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. [Submitted photo]
Learn how to make one-of-a-kind greeting cards during a craft workshop Wednesday at Glendale’s Heroes Park Library at 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Two one-hour classes will be taught, at 2 and 3 p.m.
Artist Beth Maggio will lead attendees through step-by-step instructions to create three hand-made cards to gift to friends or family.
Registration is required. Click here to register. Call 623-930-4439.
