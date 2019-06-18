Cover band to bring classic rock to Sun City

Cover-Ups take stage at Sundial

Classic rock and roll will be on tap 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 when The Cover-Ups perform at Sundial Auditorium, 14801 N. 103rd Ave.

Since 1997, a group of accomplished musicians known as The Cover-Ups have been rocking the Valley with the some of the best classic hits of all time – especially favorites from the 60s and 70s.

Kevin Crum and Tammi Smith have played everywhere from nightclubs to corporate celebrations, weddings to private parties, have performed for a wide range of audiences. Their catalog features classics such as “La Bamba,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “She Loves You” and “I Can’t Help Falling In Love.”

The July 17 concert is free for RCSC cardholders and escorted guests only. General admission seating. Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information visit thecoverups.com or call 602-571-7390.

IF YOU GO

Who: The Cover-Ups

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17

Where: Sundial Auditorium, 14801 N. 103rd Ave.

Admission: Free for RCSC cardholders and escorted guests only.

More Information: Call 623-876-3048 or visit thecoverups.com