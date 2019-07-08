Country singer-songwriter planning Surprise gig

Jaty Edwards performs 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104. Call 623-214-1004.

Born in Irving, Texas, and exposed to the honky-tonk scene from a young age, Mr. Edwards has been singing and playing guitar for more than 25 years, according to his website jatyedwards.com . He started his career as a professional musician in Columbus, Ohio, where he won the Rude Dog Music Competition, the Buckeye Lake Winery Battle of the Bands, and was the winner of the Columbus Songwriters Association: 2014 Songwriters Showdown.

A proficient guitarist, he was trained in classical Spanish guitar throughout his childhood.

At the end of 2015 he moved back to Arizona where he began building a band. With a rock-influenced, upbeat country set, the band is now focused on Mr. Edwards’ original music, and growing their fan base throughout the state.

IF YOU GO

Who: Jaty Edwards

When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Where: Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise

More Information: jatyedwards.com