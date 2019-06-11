Country singer-songwriter planning Litchfield summer stops

Jacob Morris will be a regular this summer at The Wigwam.

The Gilbert-based country singer-songwriter 7 p.m. Thursdays at The Wigwam bar, inside The Wigwam Resort, 300 Wigwam Blvd., in Litchfield Park. Gigs take place June 20 and 27, and July 11 and 25.

Mr. Morris has established himself as a staple in the Arizona country music scene. He is a featured performer twice a week at The Montauk in Old Town Scottsdale on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Earlier this year, he was given the accolade by the Nashville Songwriters Association International as ‘One To Watch’ after he was a finalist in the NashNext competition. His last single “Get Up” was entered in the competition and the music video has been viewed more than 20,000 times over the last few months.

Mr. Morris is involved in his community and is a representative for The Commit Campaign, a non-profit dedicated to raising awareness for suicide prevention. He and The Commit Campaign partnered last year with his song “Storm,” which was written for Corona Del Sol student Marcus Wheeler.

