Country singer continues Sun City West summer series

Dan McCorison brings his original country sounds to Stardust Theatre in Sun City West July 16. [Special to the Independent]
Former MCA Records artist to play matinee

 

Former MCA Records recording artist Dan McCorison will be the latest to perform in the Sizzling Summer Series with a 3 p.m. show Tuesday, July 16 at Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

His original song, “Montana Moon,” was nominated for Song of the Year by the Academy of Western Artists in 2017.

Mr. McCorison has been playing his style of country music across the country and around the world, appearing on stage with the likes of Chris Hillman of the Byrds, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and Linda Ronstadt. In addition to his MCA Records release, he has also recorded for Columbia Records and appeared on numerous Marantha! Records.

Originally a Colorado native, Mr. McCorison called Nashville his home for the past 20 years and recently moved to Arizona. He is a member of the International Western Music Association and the Pro Cowboy Country Artists Association.

IF YOU GO

Who: Dan McCorison

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 16

Where: Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

Tickets: $5



