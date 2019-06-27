Comedic educator to bring act to Surprise

Gerry Brooks, a Kentucky-based elementary school principal and comedic public speaker, will celebrate Arizona educators with a performance in Surprise July 27. [Special to the Independent]
Things To Do, Your Life

Gig takes place at Valley Vista High School

 

Comedian Gerry Brooks will celebrate Valley educators with a 1 p.m. performance Saturday, July 27 at Valley Vista High School, 15550 N. Parkview Place, Surprise.

Mr. Brooks is principal at an elementary school in Lexington, Kentucky. His educational experience includes six years in the classroom two years as an intervention specialist and 12 years as an administrator. He is a public speaker whose focus is on encouraging and helping teachers improve their instructional abilities. He also has a desire to help to administrators successfully lead staff.

He also has 1.1 million Facebook followers.

Tickets are $20 for the main event, and $40 for a meet and greet. The meet and greet does include a ticket to the main event.

Doors open at noon for the main event. The meet and greet opens 11:45 a.m.

Tickets available at gerrybrooksprin.com .

 

IF YOU GO

Who: Gerry Brooks

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27

Where: Valley Vista High School, 15550 N. Parkview Place, Surprise

More Information: gerrybrooksprin.com



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.