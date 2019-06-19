Classic rock’s Still Cruising heading for Sun City gig

Classic rock and roll is coming to the stage in Sun City.

The band Still Cruising performs 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. The trio plays music from the 50s-70s, with the occasional line dance and even a tune or two by Sinatra.

Originally from New York City, Bob Zappier sings and plays guitar. Mr. Zappier has been playing and traveling with assorted national oldies touring acts for more than 45 years.

Tom Dauphin, on bass and vocals, comes from upstate New York and toured Canada and the Midwest playing classic rock and oldies.

Dave Kingcade, a native of Kentucky, plays drums in Still Cruising.

Call The Speakeasy at 623-977-0662 for more information or visit stillcruising-band.com to learn more about the trio.

Residents who miss the June 29 gig can catch Still Cruising 7 p.m. Friday, July 5 at Deli Sports Bar, 9635 W. Peoria Ave., in Peoria.

IF YOU GO

Who: Still Cruising

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Where: The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave.

More Information: stillcruising-band.com