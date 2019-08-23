Chandler band brings classic rock, blues to Sun City

Ron Daughton, Steve “Mack Daddy’ McDaniel, Mike “Hutch” Hutchinson and Mike Sickle perform as Arizona Avenue Sept. 7 at The Speakeasy. [Submitted photo]
Arizona Avenue is coming to Sun City to play some classic rock, blues, country and Motown. The Chandler-based foursome performs 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave.

Their repertoire features classics like “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Mustang Sally” and “Superstition.”

“Each and every show feels like a fantastic trip down memory lane through music with songs that have shaped your youth and still hold a special place in your heart,” the band pledges on its Facebook page.

Arizona Avenue includes Ron Daughton (guitar, lead vocals), Steve “Mack Daddy’ McDaniel (bass), Mike “Hutch” Hutchinson (drums) and Mike Sickle (lead guitar).

 

IF YOU GO

Who: Arizona Avenue

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave.

More Information: arizonaavenuerocks.com



