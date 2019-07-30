Avondale’s 8-Bit Aleworks hosts ‘Geeks Who Drink’ trivia night Aug. 7
Three beers are pictured in front of a Pac-Man figurine and a Ms. Pac-Man arcade game at 8-Bit Aleworks, 1050 N. Fairway Drive, Building F Suite 101, in Avondale. The brewery is themed on 8-bit retro video games. [Submitted photo]
When it’s all said and done, everyone can get down with a night of trivia at a good watering hole.
Get a team together for “Geeks Who Drink” trivia night at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 8-Bit Aleworks, 1050 N. Fairway Drive, Building F Suite 101, in Avondale. In fact the game goes every Wednesday night at 7.
Visit 8-bitaleworks.com .
Avondale
