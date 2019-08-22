Auditions coming up for West Valley Chorale

Auditions for those wishing to sing with the West Valley Chorale for the upcoming 2019-20 season take place noon to approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 3 in the Choir Room at Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, 13658 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West.

The Chorale welcomes singers of any vocal part to audition, and especially encourages male singers to audition, particularly those who sing bass, baritone or tenor.

Visit westvalleychoraleaz.org to access the audition form. After submitting the form, those interested will hear back from the Chorale to set up an audition time.

The Chorale’s upcoming season theme is “Oh, Lux!,” and will feature music by Lauridson, Forrest and Whitacre, as well as several seasonal works.

Those unable to audition in September but wish to sing with the Chorale’s spring concerts should visit westvalleychoraleaz.org or call 480-662-7948. Limited auditions will take place in early January.

The Chorale practices 2:45-5 p.m. Monday afternoons at the Shepherd of the Hills.

The Chorale’s concerts take place at American Lutheran Church, 17200 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, as well as Shepherd of the Hills.

