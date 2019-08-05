Auditions coming soon for West Valley Symphony

2019-20 season starts in November

Auditions for the West Valley Symphony’s upcoming 2019-20 season are coming up.

All auditions will be at the Camelback Bible Church 3900 E. Stanford Dr., in Paradise Valley.

All concerts take place 3 p.m. Sundays at Valley Vista Performing Arts Center, 15550 N. Parkview Place, in Surprise. The first concert, “Musical Imagery,” is Nov. 17.

String auditions will be 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Principal flute and principal trumpet auditions are 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

All positions are paid according to the West Valley Symphony per-service scale based on the typical five-concert cycle (with the exception of the November cycle which has an additional rehearsal) scale for three rehearsals, one sound check and one concert for a total of five services per concert cycle.

Associate Concertmaster and all other principal positions are paid at $315 per typical five-concert cycle. All section positions pay $257.25 for the typical five-service cycle. Any extra rehearsals or services will be paid accordingly to our scale rates for rehearsal, sound checks or concerts.

The WVS pays all musicians an incentive for the number of concerts played. After three concerts, the fourth concert played is 10 percent over scale, the fifth concert at 15 percent and the sixth at 20 percent over scale. The concerts need not be consecutive. The premium pay is calculated by the number of concerts played in any order.

The orchestra now has a monetary incentive program to encourage all players to perform more than three concerts per season.

To apply for an audition email a resume to personnel manager Tony Masiello at desertreed10@gmail.com .

New season subscriptions and single ticket order processing for the West Valley Symphony’s upcoming season begins Monday, Aug. 19.

The West Valley Symphony started in 1968.

Call 623-236-6781 or visit westvalleysymphony.org .