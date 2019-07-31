Audio Freak adds Lake Pleasant gig to busy schedule

Classic rock tunes, pop songs, and even some country will make their way to Lake Pleasant in August.

The band Audio Freak performs 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Scorpion Bay Marina, 10970 Peninsula Blvd., Morristown.

The Mesa-based band features Scott Conti (guitar), Brian Stewart (bass), Selena Coates (vocals) and Etti Bowen (drums).

Audio Freak has been together as a band for 10 years, and as a variety band plays everything from country rock to classic rock to pop, and even country.

“Strong lead vocals and harmonies add texture and tone to songs made popular by bands such as Journey, Pat Benatar and Foreigner,” the band states in a news release. “We perform at popular venues throughout Arizona as well as private parties.”

They’ve also performed during spring training games at the Giants’ and Dodgers’ home stadiums.

Audio Freak is one of the busier Valley bands. According to their website, the group played 70 gigs in 2018, and is booked to surpass that this year, along with events booked through April 2020.

Visit scorpionbayaz.com and audiofreakband.com .

IF YOU GO

Who: Audio Freak

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Where: Scorpion Bay Marina, 10970 Peninsula Blvd., Morristown

More Information: audiofreakband.com