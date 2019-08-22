Apple Fest ready for picking next month in Wickenburg

Two-day event offers ranch goodies

Date Creek Ranch, at 5 Date Creek Ranch Road in Wickenburg, will host its annual Apple Fest Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8. The ranch is open to the public 7 a.m.-3 p.m. both days.

The ranch has mostly Golden Delicious, Fuji and Braeburn. Apples are $2 per pound.

Boxes, wheel barrows and picking tools are supplied. Admission is free. Scales are at the stand for weighing. The fruit is organic, so guests are encouraged to sample during picking. Bring water and be prepared for a warm day.

Grass-fed beef will be available for purchase, and Date Creek – a real working cattle ranch – will also accept orders for larger amounts on site. Whole Hog sausage also available.

Rainbow Girls (a nonprofit service organization for developing leadership skills in young girls) and the Morristown School come to the ranch to sell homemade apple products. They make pies, apple butters, cakes and press apple cider per individual orders. All sales benefit the kids.

The ranch does not sell ready-to-eat products, outside of the Rainbow Girls’ hot dogs, nachos, etc., so guests are free to pack a lunch and enjoy it on site.

All pets must be on a leash at all times.

Call 928-231-9058 or email savannah@datecreekranch.com .

