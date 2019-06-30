All-American Festival highlights July 4th in Peoria

Peoria’s All-American Festival, from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4 at Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Ave., will feature games, entertainment, live music from Cadillac Angels and Surfin’ USA and, of course, fireworks.

Gates open at 5 p.m., including entertainment, food-eating contests, the 7th annual cornhole tournament, family-friendly activities, inflatables and two 43-foot waterslides to keep everyone cool.

New this year, admission and parking are free. Five-dollar wristbands are available for purchase for kid activities, and food concessions and cold beer will also be available.

The Peoria Food Challenge, sponsored by Sonic, features three food-eating contests that test contestants with drinking a Route 44 size slush or eating three pounds of tater tots as fast as possible. In the hot dog eating contest, contestants try to eat as many hot dogs as possible in 10 minutes. The cornhole tournament begins at 5:30 p.m. and features teams of two competing for cash prizes. Early registration is required.

Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m., weather permitting. Seating is on the lawn on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees can bring blankets or lawn chairs and food. Items that cannot be brought into the event are glass containers, pets, canopies, oversized umbrellas, tents, skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, alcohol, fireworks (including sparklers) and grills. For security reasons, all bags, coolers and strollers will be checked at the gate.

Visit peoriaaz.gov/specialevents for more information or to register for the cornhole tournament.

