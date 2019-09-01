African artists’ works display at WHAM in Surprise

Reception to benefit Rotary program

By Annette Valentine

Special to independent Newsmedia

The Rotary Club of Sun City/Sun City Satellite will be part of an art exhibit featuring an African artist.

Brian Bugembe is a young artist living in Kampala, Uganda. He graduated in 2011 from Naggenda International Academy of Art and Design. He specializes in cultural paintings, African abstract art, beaded mosaics and other handicrafts. His works can be found across the world from Africa to Asia and to North America.

A showing of his works, along with other artists with African cultural focus, will be on display at a benefit exhibition at WHAM Gallery, 16560 N. Dysart Road, in Surprise, Sept. 3-28.

The Rotary Club of Sun City/Sun City Satellite will host a wine reception 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21 at the gallery. Admission to this event will be $10 at the door. Club officials are hopeful Mr. Bugembe will be able to attend.

A portion of the artist’s sales and proceeds from the reception will benefit Rotary District 5495’s Rotary Youth Exchange Program.

Editor’s Note: Ms. Valentine is a Rotary Club of Sun City/Sun City Satellite member.

IF YOU GO

What: Art exhibition wine reception

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21

Where: WHAM Gallery, 16560 N. Dysart Road, Surprise

Cost: $10 at the door