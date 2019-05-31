Acoustic duo preps for Peoria gig

The Frequency Principle performs 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13 as part of the ongoing live music series at Lucidi Distilling Co. – Fire Station No. 1, 8307 W. Washington St.

Vocalist Cherry Red (Sheri Brooks) has been performing around the Valley for 10 years as a staple part of the blues and rock community by attending the various jams and open mics around town. She participated in the annual Unicef Blues Women and Friends Festival for seven years.

Thomas Lynch, on guitar/drums/percussion, is a veteran musician and teacher who teaches drums and guitar at the Phoenix Conservatory of Music. He has been a part of multiple local and internationally traveling bands, including Shotgun Pearl, Whiskey Tango and The Deana Preston Band.

The acoustic duo plays a variety of 80s, 90s and current alternative rock covers with a unique flair.

IF YOU GO

Who: The Frequency Principle

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13

Where: Lucidi Distilling Co. – Fire Station No. 1, 8307 W. Washington St., Peoria

More Information: Visit thefrequencyprinciple.com