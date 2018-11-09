Symphony featured in new Sun City museum exhibit

By Bret McKeand

Independent Newsmedia

Del Webb Sun Cities Museum officials opened a new exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of the West Valley Symphony.

Originally known as the Sun City Symphony, the orchestra was founded in 1968 by Lillian and Jennings Butterfield. The orchestra — at the time the only professional symphonic orchestra operating in a retirement community — conducted its first concert Nov. 24, 1968 at Mountain View Recreation Center auditorium, 9749 N. 107th Ave..

The orchestra would later move to the Sundome Performing Arts Center in Sun City West and become the Sun Cities Symphony Orchestra before changing its name to the West Valley Symphony.

The orchestra will kick off its 50th anniversary season 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 with a concert at Valley Vista Performing Arts Center, 15550 N. Parkview Place, Surprise.

The new exhibit at the museum, 10801 W. Oakmont Drive, Sun City features a detailed history of the organization, including a look at conductors over the years, the venues where concerts were performed and the guest artists who performed with the symphony. There is also a video of a performance by the present orchestra conducted by Maestro Cal Stewart Kellogg.

Museum admission is free. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Visit www.delwebbsuncitiesmuseum.org.