Sun City Library Friends gearing up for fresh season

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

The Bell branch Sun City library saw a lot of action Aug. 12 during a special celebration coordinated by the Friends of the Sun City Libraries.

It was just the beginning of a planned busy season by the library support group. The Aug. 12 festivities celebrated 10 years of Sun City’s two branch libraries being part of the Maricopa County Library District. Friends officials have a full slate of activities and goals as the board of directors head into the fall after the summer break.

The board’s next meeting is 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Sun City Bell Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave.

“Our focus for this season is to get the drive-through book drop up and running,” Marcia Davis, Friends board president, stated in an email. “We hope to have another nice celebration when it comes to fruition this fall.”

The Friends proposed a drive-through book drop to Recreation Centers of Sun City officials, owners of the building in which the library is located. After some lengthy study, they agreed to install, at Friends expense, a two-sided drop on an expanded portion of the access road just north of the Bell Recreation Center, 16820 N. 99th Ave.

In addition to the book drop, the Friends will also see the expansion of Book Buddies — home delivery of library materials — and Book Friends — reading to memory care residents — programs, according to Ms. Davis.

“Those program expansions are thanks to outstanding leadership by program directors Monica Fallon and Charlotte Klose,” she said.The friends will also continue to work on outreach opportunities to further library utilization and awareness as well as creating additional Friends volunteer opportunities, Ms. Davis explained.

“We have so many volunteers (about 100) who love what they do and stay with us for years, so we often don’t have a spot for new people who want to volunteer,” she stated. “We want to change that by challenging ourselves to create even more volunteer opportunities that will support our Mission to ‘Enhance the Sun City community through support for the Sun City Libraries.’”

Some of those goals include existing program expansion, recruiting for single-day volunteer opportunities and implementation of new additional in-library volunteer roles, according to Ms. Davis.

Library celebration

Record crowds, lots of positive feedback and plenty of applause and laughter told the Friends of the Sun City Libraries that the Sun City Library’s day-long 10-year anniversary with Maricopa County Library District was a huge success.

Throughout the day musical performances, cookies, balloons and face painting took center stage, as people came through the doors remarking that they had never seen the parking lot so full.

Musical performances included the Sun City Ukulele Club, the musical duo Nuance and a Handpan performance by Sylvain Paslier. Face painting and balloon animals by the Friends’ “Book Fairy” Andreona Garlid were very popular. Friends volunteers handed out 800 cookies and dozens of prizes to library guests throughout the day. The Friends’ Books Around the Corner Bookstore also celebrated with gift certificate door prizes.

Library staff found some old photos of the library 10 years ago. Photos were posted around the library so patrons could compare before and after scenes. In addition, the printed plans for the soon to be constructed two-way drive-through book drop were shared with the public for the first rime.