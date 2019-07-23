Sun City library anniversary to be celebrated

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

There will be a celebration going on in Sun City, but attendees will have to be quiet. It will be in the library.

Sun City residents and library staff will celebrate the 10th year the community’s two libraries have been under the operation of the Maricopa County Library District. Special activities are scheduled 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at the Sun City branch, 16828 N. 99th Avenue.

“We’re still working on some details for presentations and such,” Brianna King, Sun City libraries director, stated in an email.

The August celebration will be for the Sun City branch only, she added. Because the Fairway branch, 10600 W. Peoria Ave., did not open at the same time as the Sun City facility at Bell Recreation Center, 16820 N. 99th Ave., due to the Fairway center rebuild, a separate celebration for that facility will be conducted next year.

During the August celebration, the Friends of the Sun City Libraries will host a table of refreshments all day. At the table they’ll also have some information on the library’s history as well as the Friends’ history. There will also be a prize wheel that customers can spin if they show their library checkout receipt for 10 or more items that day.

Musical performances have been scheduled. The Sun City Ukulele Club will entertain at 10 a.m. and Sylvain Paslier will perform on his handpans at 2 p.m., according to Ms. King.

“We’re working on having some craft activities throughout the day, though I don’t have any specifics yet,” Ms. King stated. “I am also planning on presenting a few library tours throughout the day.”

The Friends also booked a face painter and will have a large happy anniversary banner available to be signed by guests, according to Marcia Davis, Friends of the Sun City Libraries board president.

“The library has really flourished under the county library district,” Ms. Davis said. “I think it has been really good for Sun City.”

She also praised Ms. King for her efforts.

“She is a real go-getter,” she said.

Mary Anne McDonald, who was library board president when the switch to the county was requested and then accomplished, agreed the move was good for both Sun City libraries.

“It was hard at first because people didn’t think there were enough books,” she said. “But it really did provide them with so much more, with the interlibrary loan.”

The facilities have also been updated since then, in infrastructure, equipment and offerings, she added.

Sun City library officials approached Maricopa County Library District officials in September 2008 about taking over operation of the community’s two libraries. Mary Goitia, then Sun City Library manager, said the request was made because revenues were steadily shrinking, making it difficult to keep up with expenses.

“The library has a need for dedicated funding, it is hard to run a library without dedicated funding,” she said in a 2008 interview.

Prior to the county takeover, the two Sun City libraries relied on donated funds to fund operations.

Sun City residents had also requested the county locate a library in the community in 1997. But that request came to nothing because at the time county officials required ownership of the building in which a library was located, according to Tom Scanlan, former Sun City library board president.

The Sun City branch at Bell Recreation Center had a soft opening Aug. 6, 2009 then a full opening to all patrons Aug. 10, 2009. That followed a two-week delay from the planning opening. Nelson Mictchell, who was Maricopa County Library District spokesman at the time, said the delay was caused by longer than expected delivery dates for some equipment.

“When customers get in (the branch), we think they will be pleased with the appearance,” he said in an interview with Independent in July 2009.The reopened library was expected to offer enhanced service to patrons, according to Ms. Goitia.

“It will be very different from what Sun City residents are used to, but it will be so much better, and they will have access to so much more,” she said in a 2009 interview.

Books Around the Corner, the Friends of the Sun City Libraries-operated used book store, opened at the same time the Sun City libraries opened under county library district supervision. It serves as a major fundraiser for the Friends.

“The bookstore has done quite well,” Ms. McDonald said.

The Friends continue to operate Books Around the Corner, in the former Hoover Room of Bell Recreation Center, which experienced steady growth through the past 10 years. The friends also started a number of other programs, including Book Buddies and Book Friends. The group also moved into the digital age with a website, Facebook page and online book sales.

Prior to the county district takeover, the Sun City libraries were operated by a group called Sun City Library, Inc. with support from Friends of the Library. As negotiations for the switch to county operation began, the two entities merged to become Friends of the Sun City Libraries. The combined group continued in a support role and remains active today.