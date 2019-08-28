Sun City Garden Club gains butterfly designation

By Marty Skagen

Special to Independent Newsmedia

The Garden Club of Sun City was given the honor of being certified and registered as a Monarch Waystation by Monarch Watch to Create, Conserve and Protect Monarch Habitats.

The goal is to save and increase the declining monarch butterfly population. The Monarch butterfly population has decreased by more than 80%. In order to facilitate this goal, garden club members created a monarch waystation with milkweed host plants and nectar flowers to support and feed monarch butterflies and caterpillars.

The waystation is located within the community garden at Greenway Road and 91st Avenue coordinated by the club.

“We will raise monarchs in a protective caterpillar nursery, then tag and count the butterflies as they are released,” said June Ball, Garden Club member in charge of the waystation.

Club members finished the hardscape for the monarch waystation fencing, the pathways, the shading and installed pavers for the caterpillar nursery. The planting of 22 milkweed bushes that consists of five varieties — desert, tropical, Arizona milkweed, pine needle and butterfly. The other plants are 75 nectar flowers, including snail vines to offer wind protection and a safe place to sleep. Butterflies like landing pads like zinnias, sunflowers, cosmos, Echinacea and daisies.

The garden contains a donated solar water fountain that provides water for birds and butterflies.

Ms. Ball said 25 milkweed seedlings are currently growing under grow lights in private homes. The three types are tropical, Arizona and butterfly.A caterpillar nursery is being constructed.

“We have the base completed but still need more milkweed seeds, organic potting soil, queen’s wreath vines and Mexican flame vines,” Ms. Ball said.

Future plans are to build an arch over the entry gate covered with queen’s wreath vines, plant vines on three trellises at the back of the waystation, collect and save milkweed seed pods to grow and perhaps sell milkweed plants, educate the public about monarchs, including school children, gardeners, open houses, etc.

Residents can help save the Monarch Butterfly.

“Please stop using herbicides and pesticides. That includes neem oil,” Ms. Ball said. “Instead of using dangerous chemicals, try mixing one quart water with one-quarter cup hydrogen peroxide (35% hydrogen peroxide use 1 teaspoon).”

Visit gardenclubofsuncity.org, email gardenclubofsuncity@gmail.com, visit the club office at the Oakmont Recreation Center, 10725 W. Oakmont Drive or call 623-875-5921 for more information.

Visit monarchwatch.org.

Editor’s Note: Ms. Skagen is a Garden Club of Sun City member.