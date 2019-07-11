Sun City book bags will be available

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Residents will soon have a chance to get a bag to help them carry their books and support the Friends of the Sun City Libraries.

The organization’s leaders are in the process of acquiring the blue bags, which will have the agency’s name and the slogan “So many books, so little time” printed on one side. However, no arrival date was available at press time.

When the bags arrive, they will be sold in the two Sun City branch libraries, Sun City at 16828 N. 99th Ave., and Fairway at 10600 W. Peoria Ave. The cost for the bags will be either $2 or $3. The bags will fold into a small corner pocket, becoming small enough to fit into a purse.

The bags are not meant as a fundraising project for the Friends, according to Tom Everitt, Friends newsletter editor. Rather, they are being made available as a customer service project offering publicity for the Friends.

Visit suncitylibraryfriends.org.