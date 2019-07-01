Summer heat does not stop Sun City PRIDES

By Art Huseonica
Special to Independent Newsmedia

The Sun City PRIDES are always busy, even during the summer months.

Sun City PRIDES volunteers Stephen Fribley, left, and Richard Anderson are out early to beat the summer heat.

The Saturday Squad, led by Jerry Kavanagh, reduced their its to the last Saturday of each month until October, focusing on various areas in the three phases of Sun City as the need arises. Meanwhile, select individual volunteers continue to maintain assigned areas All members are ready to respond to monsoon storm damage.

“We work all year to continue the important work of keeping Sun City beautiful,” said Molly Soblewski, Sun City PRIDES president. “Our work is performed by full-time and part-time resident volunteers that are passionate about Sun City.”

The PRIDES Beautification Committee, chaired by Mike Will, continues to develop plans for more drought-tolerant vegetation in fall 2019. Details will be published later this year.

The PRIDES executive board of Molly Soblewski, Pat Richardson and Rosie Swain remind everyone they can be a part-time Sun City resident and still be a PRIDES member. The next monthly membership meeting is Saturday, Oct. 5.

Editor’s Note: Mr. Huseonica is a Sun City PRIDES member and provides publicity for the group.



