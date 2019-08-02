Sullivan: Burns Dentistry in Sun City has great service, staff

In these times we are living in I have observed that people are very good at talking about a business that they are angry with.

I want to tell you where you can be confident in receiving the most professional service available anywhere, along with integrity and sincere caring. This is my experience and I believe that Dr. Burns his entire staff should be recognized and praised.

I have always suffered a fear of dentists since a bad childhood experience. I have totally lost all fear of going in for dental work since my experience with Dr. Burns and his fantastic and highly professional staff.

About a week ago, I discovered that I had an appointment scheduled with the Burns Dentistry in about 30 minutes. I was too sick to keep the appointment, so I called them to tell them I would be unable to be there. They were very polite and respectful, even though my appointment was just about 30 minutes away. I frankly was expecting them to bill me for a canceled appointment fee.

However, can you believe this? A few days later I received a “get well” card from Burns Dentistry and inside the card the staff members had each written a note to me giving me get well wishes and offering prayers for me.

I was blown away!

If you need dental services, you’ll never find a better place than Burns Dentistry. They have me as a patient for the rest of my life.Go there. You will be singing the same tune. Thank you all members of Burns Dentistry.

Daniel Sullivan

Sun City



