Streakers show their Sun City stuff

By Ben Roloff

Special to Independent Newsmedia

Fads have swept through the country throughout its history.

The year 1974 marked the period of nudity on the run. Some might remember the words from a popular song of the day, “The Treakers. Too late, Ruthie!”

Sun City shared a moment of streaker lore when the hostess at the desk of the Hi-Way House Restaurant at 107th and Grand avenues took a phone call at 11:30 a.m. June 4, 1974. The caller announced that two streakers would be in the restaurant promptly at noon. The hostess informed her manager, and they shared a laugh regarding the “crank call.”

At 11:55 a.m. a man with an expensive camera and a light meter entered the restaurant and walked around taking readings. Precisely at noon, a young man and a young lady entered the restaurant entirely naked and quickly worked their way through the entire dining room while greeting patrons and working their way toward a back door. The photographer followed close behind snapping shot after shot.

Parked at the back door was a pickup truck the photographer had positioned there during preparation, and the three unknown visitors were soon gone and out of sight.

The shocked, alarmed, dismayed and amused patrons were interviewed by Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies and only a vague general description was produced by the 275 luncheon guests. A few guests noted they thought one of the streakers had a tattoo, maybe with the word “Swede” inscribed. However, there was no mention made whether they were able to determine which streaker was inked.

The restaurant was already doing a great bit of business. Reportedly after the streaker story broke, business improved.

SUN CITY HISTORY

Beginning with the Sept. 25 edition, the Sun City Independent, in partnership with the Del Webb Sun Cities Museum, will present a series of stories detailing interesting, and sometimes odd, moments in Sun City history.

Most stories will be written by Sun City resident Ben Roloff, a long-time community activist and now museum board member. Mr. Roloff’s sources include information he collected through the years from countless trips to the Arizona State Library, Independent newspapers and their predecessors, including the Daily News-Sun. Mr. Roloff began sharing his stories four years ago in PowerPoint presentations for the Recreation Centers of Sun City Lifelong Learning Club and at the request of other groups and organizations.