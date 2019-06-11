South Golf Course maintenance continues in Sun City

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

While work continues on the South Golf Course, 11000 N. 103rd Ave., maintenance program, the Recreation Centers of Sun City’s golf courses continued to impress national officials.

RCSC courses were toured in early May by Brian Whitlark and the United States Golf Association, according to Brain Duthu, RCSC golf and grounds director. Mr. Whitlark’s report was received at the end of May and was posted on the RCSC website.

“Mr. Whitlark continues to be impressed with the emphasis RCSC has placed on reducing irrigation through increasing efficiency of the systems and the more recent turf reductions,” Mr. Duthu stated in a report to the RCSC board.

Mr. Whitlark’s report also includes recommendations on products for weed control that are new, or new to RCSC golf course use, Mr. Duthu added.

Rain caused a slight delay in the bunker liner and sand replacement at South, but the project is progressing, according to Mr. Duthu. By the end of May all bunkers on the back nine and those on holes one and nine had the old sand removed, Better Billy Bunker liner installed and new sand put in place. Work then progressed to the front nine, according to Mr. Duthu.

“As a reminder, we request golfers to not physically enter a bunker when the gravel line is exposed,” Mr. Duthu stated. “Please use a club or ball retriever; if the ball is not retrievable, the pro shop staff will replace ball that cannot be retrieved.”

More projects

The lawn bowl green at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., received final grading and was hydro-sprigged in early-May. Crews also monitored water cycles during the day, according to Mr. Duthu.

The Oakmont Recreation Center, 10725 W. Oakmont Drive, lawn bowl green also received a final grading and sprigging in late-May.

Light poles at the Oakmont greens were removed after it was discovered the cost of repair was too high, according to Mr. Duthu. Removing them also cleared them out of the ditches and playing area.

Both greens are expected to be open for play by early-October, Mr. Duthu reported.

Work at the Lakeview Recreation Center, 10626 W. Thunderbird Blvd., and Bell Recreation Center, 16820 N. 99th Ave., includes aerification with needle tines to promote water infiltration, according to Mr. Duthu. Mowing heights were also raised at both locations to promote recovery following dormancy.

Fertilizer was applied at the Sun Bowl and softball field, 10220 N. 107th Ave., and the Lakeview lawn bowl green, also to help recovery from dormancy.