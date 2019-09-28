Shields: Trains least of noise issue in Sun City
Had to laugh at the noise piece you did (“I hear that train a-coming,” Sun City Independent, Sept. 18, 2019).
Do you suppose she could get the jets that fly over to stop making noise? Really, the trains are the least of the noise issues here. I have been here 20 years and am not bothered by either one.
I won’t be signing the petition.
Jennifer Shields
Sun City
FeaturednoiseSun Citytrains
