SCHOA community guide for Sun City residents in final stages

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

The community resource guide produced by the Sun City Home Owners Association in conjunction with Marcoa Media of San Diego is in the final stages before printing.

The guide, a replacement for the community telephone books, will include color photos, community and SCHOA histories, maps and other information for residents and visitors. However, it will not include a white pages listing of residents names, phone numbers, addresses and where they are from, a feature of the phone books.

“After a lot of back and forth, it was decided there would not be white page listings,” said Martha Lattie, SCHOA marketing manager. “That was good news, really.”

Jim Hunter, SCHOA board president, said the white page listings were difficult to put together and contained a number of incorrect listings.

“We had a lot of dead people in those listings,” he said jokingly during the Sept. 24 SCHOA meeting. “It seems to make any changes in the listing, you had to do that in writing. That’s a little hard to do when you’re dead.”

Ms. Lattie said the submission deadline for the guide was Aug. 30 an Marcoa staff put together a proof copy SCHOA officials reviewed and approved at the end of last week. Ms. Lattie said distribution of the guide could start as early as December.

“We were approached by Marcoa Media about doing this guide,” Ms. Lattie said. “They specialize in maps, and there will be some of those in the guide.”

SCHOA’s new community resource guide will include a variety of information, in addition to the CC&Rs in some form, according to Ms. Lattie. She said 30,000 of the books will be printed.

Production of the guide will cost SCHOA nothing, according to Ms. Lattie.

“Marcoa said they plan to cover the cost through advertising sales,” she explained.

The new community guide is a SCHOA alternative to the Sun City and Sun City West telephone books published by Sun Cities Publishing of Scottsdale. Phone books for the Sun Cities were published for 2019. Don Davey of Sun Cities Publishing said in an Aug. 22 voice mail the company will continue to publish the annual Sun Cities phone books.