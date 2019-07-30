Sahlberg: Flags at 107th, Grand avenues in Sun City need replacing

I enjoyed the article you wrote (“Help us bring you the news,” Sun City Independent, July 10, 2019) and was pleased to hear about good works in our community.

Because I don’t have an address to our board in Sun City, your article just sparked a thought that I could share with you about our Sun City flag at the corner of Grand and 107th avenues. Just saying, it is faded and shabby and it doesn’t give a finishing touch to our community.

Thank you, for listening. God Bless!

Jack and Sis Sahlberg

Sun City