Sahlberg: Flags at 107th, Grand avenues in Sun City need replacing
I enjoyed the article you wrote (“Help us bring you the news,” Sun City Independent, July 10, 2019) and was pleased to hear about good works in our community.
Because I don’t have an address to our board in Sun City, your article just sparked a thought that I could share with you about our Sun City flag at the corner of Grand and 107th avenues. Just saying, it is faded and shabby and it doesn’t give a finishing touch to our community.
Thank you, for listening. God Bless!
Jack and Sis Sahlberg
Sun City
FeaturedflagsreplacingSun City
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.