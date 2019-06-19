Sagun: Sun City offers best bang for buck

This letter is in response to the letter about school taxation in senior communities (“Override primed for November ballot,” Sun City Independent, June 5, 2019).

In 2006 I came to the Valley and as any prospective home buyer I did my due diligence in the various retirement communities in the Northwest Valley. I seriously considered what I could afford within my budget. This evaluation included taking into consideration the various amenities, taxes and housing prices. For me, Sun City offered the best bang for the buck.

Please keep in mind there are things Sun City does not provide. We do not have city government and what keeps us the “diamond in the oasis” is that we are run by a big volunteer base. Pay attention to the signs that say “Sun City — City of Volunteers.” We have always been an unincorporated area of Maricopa County. We do not have a city infrastructure.

What I have outlined above is very attractive to low-income seniors who need to be financially prudent. Sun City provides the opportunity for low-income seniors to live independently and with dignity in their own homes. We are assessed for school taxes at the junior college level, and have no kindergarten-high school students living in our age restricted community. This is also reflected in our property values and home pricing.

So if Corte Bella homeowners are unhappy with their situation because their costs are getting too high, we encourage them to take a look at Sun City proper. You will not have the fancy water fountains, or the security gate, but your overall costs will be lower. It is logical.

Carol “Carrie” Sagun

Sun City