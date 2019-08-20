Ruble: New rules will exclude some users

PORA and others are frustrated in their concern about changes to the Sun City transit services.

I am a 48–year–old physically disabled woman on an extremely tight budget who lives with my parents in Sun City. I have multiple medical appointments in Phoenix, and my disabilities prevent me from driving so the Dial–a–Ride/Valley Metro Paratransit service has been a life-saver.

The proposed changes to the service in October, however, will exclude me from its use.

Although I am ADA certified to use Dial-a-Ride/Valley Metro Paratransit service, I cannot because the new rules state that the service in not available to anyone, ADA certified or not, who lives more than three-quarters of a mile from a transit bus route. I live slightly further than three-quarters of a mile from the only bus route on Thunderbird Boulevard.

The new rule is federally mandated. However, more than five states, including Washington, Oregon, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arkansas, have rescinded the order and allow all those ADA certified to utilize Dial–a–Ride/Paratransits no matter how far away they live from the bus route.

I will be forced to re-locate out of Sun City if the changes remain, and I suspect I will be one of many who rely on the service and are ADA certified for whom relocation will be the only solution.

Surely, changes can be made for an aged community with limited bus service. Our needs are simply not being met.

Catherine S. Ruble

Sun City