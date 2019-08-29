Rose: Sun City handicap placards not to be kept on mirrors
This letter is in regards to handicapped placards.
I don’t know if people ever read what is printed on them, but it does say to remove them from the rear-view mirror before operating the vehicles. So many people drive with them on their mirrors. It does obscure the view.
Maybe I’m wrong — they might have the right to leave it in the window.
Jeannette Rose
Sun City
FeaturedmirrorsplacardsSun City
Comments
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.