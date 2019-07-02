RCSC to host annual ‘Ring That Bell’ ceremony in Sun City

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Area residents can help celebrate America’s birthday during the annual “Ring That Bell” ceremony in Sun City.

The event is scheduled 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4 at Bell Recreation Center, 16820 N. 99th Ave. The ceremony will include a variety of presentations indoors in the social halls followed by the outdoor ringing of the replica Liberty Bell at the center.

Uncle Sam, portrayed by Sun City resident Joe Delgardo, will serve as master of ceremonies.

“This patriotic, time-honored tradition celebrates our nation’s birthday in unique Sun City style,” Joelyn Higgins, Recreation Centers of Sun City communications and marketing coordinator, stated in a press release.

In past years the ceremony has included a demonstration of why the flag is folded 13 times, history of the replica Liberty Bell, history of the War for Independence, musical presentations and guest speakers. A listing of events for this year’s pre-ringing activities was not available at press time.

Following the indoor presentations, attendees line up to ring the replica Liberty Bell.

However, the celebration continues through the day with other RCSC-hosted events. There will be an old fashioned indoor picnic 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bell Lanes, 16810 N. 99th Ave., for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests, according to Ms. Higgins.

“We’ll have free bowling, shuffleboard, billiards and darts along with music, dancing and lots more, so count on plenty of good times and fun for everyone attending — guaranteed!” Ms. Higgins stated.

George’s Café, 10502 W. Thunderbird Blvd., will offer pulled pork barbecue sandwiches served with chips and bottled water for $6 per person. Donations collected at this event will benefit the Sun City Foundation.

Residents can keep celebrating with the Sun City All Stars Big Band Independence Day celebration concert 3 p.m. at the Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave. Sponsored by the Sun City Players Community Theater, this event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:15 p.m.