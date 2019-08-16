RCSC officials want volunteers for activities

By Joelyn Higgins

Special to Independent Newsmedia

Recreation Centers of Sun City Events Entertainment Department officials are seeking a number of volunteers to help with upcoming concerts and events starting soon at various Sun City venues.

Volunteer assistance in helping with a variety of assignments, such as attendee entry monitoring, crowd observation and equipment operation will go a long way in helping RCSC officials continue to bring great attractions to the community while keeping costs within budget.

There are several upcoming events and tasks in which volunteer help is needed.

The Dive-In Movie is Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Sundial Recreation Center pool, 14801 N. 103rd Ave., with volunteer arrival time set for 5:15 p.m. Positions to fill and duties include door greeter to check RCSC photo cards for entry/admittance, ice cream servers to serve ice cream and help keep condiments stocked and medical. The latter must be retired and not currently licensed.

Casino Night is Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Sundial Recreation Center auditorium with a volunteer arrival time of 3 p.m. Needed are door greeters, servers and medical.

Sun Bowl 2019 fall concerts are Sundays from Sept. 28 to Nov. 10 with a volunteer arrival time two hours prior to each show. Needed are hand Stampers to check RCSC photo cards and stamp hands upon entry, event monitors to stand or sit in designated areas to observe crowd for trips and falls and medical.

As an incentive, anyone volunteering for four or more events will be offered a complimentary gift certificate for a one night stay for two at Mazatzal Hotel and Casino in Payson, a one night stay for two at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino in Maricopa or a possible trip on one of Free Spirit Vacations local tours. Volunteers unable to use the certificate can gift it to a friend. Volunteers will also receive an invitation to the RCSC volunteer appreciation luncheon in October.

RCSC officials will have other opportunities later in the season when they will seek additional volunteers.

Call Jessica Burdick, RCSC Events and Entertainment coordinator, at 623-561-4666 or by email at jburdick@suncityaz.org.

Editor’s Note: Ms. Higgins is RCSC communications and marketing coordinator.