Ramirez: Food bank that serves Sun Cities needs help to fill shelves

Valley View Community Food Bank needs your help!

Summer brings a big challenge for your community food bank. As the heat builds up so does our clientel. Valley View Community Food Bank is now helping out more than 300 families per day and our food is running short!

Please consider making a little extra donation today toward the fight against the food insecurity that has plagued our communities here in Sun City and communities throughout the West Valley. Valley View Community Food Bank has to make a summer purchase of goods and wholesome foods in order to keep up with the demand and we have run a little short of funds for the food that is needed.

Thank you for your help.

Jesse Ramirez

Valley View Community Food Bank

Feeding Arizona Coalition

founder and director