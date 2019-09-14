Ralston: RCSC should purchase small Sun City strip mall

I just read the article about the complaints on the private property on 99th Avenue and Union Hills Drive and had a great laugh.

Some time ago I asked one of Sun City elected officials on why Recreation Centers of Sun City should purchase this particular piece of property for the benefits of several clubs (clay and leather) to allow for expansion. His answer was, “Its too far away.” For who, I asked? To which no response was given.

Sun City officials bought in on purchasing the property on Grand Avenue for the improvement of other clubs on the south side of our community. But ignore the others who live on the opposite side of the community. This seems quite a bias in assuring that everyone in Sun City enjoys all the same benefits and opportunities.

Jim Ralston

Sun City