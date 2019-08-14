Play golf to help Eve’s Place; fundraiser in September

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

West Valley residents can hit a few golf balls and help raise funds for Eve’s Place, a domestic violence victims’ advocacy agency based in Sun City.

The Drive for Survivors event is scheduled 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 at TopGolf, 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale. Drive for Survivors is an afternoon of food, fellowship and fundraising fun. It will feature a TopGolf Top Contender tournament and the proceeds willgo directly to service victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and teen-dating abuse.

“We’ll be serving a scrumptious fajita fiesta buffet, including all the soda, iced tea and water you can drink,” Scott Darby, of Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel and Cremation Center, stated in an email. “A cash bar will be available.”

Mr. Darby is Eve’s Place Board of Directors vice president.

Participants can compete individually or play as part of a team of up to six people. There will be time for two full rounds of game play. The rules will be explained at the event by the designated golf pro. Trophies will be earned by the players with the three highest individual scores.

Individual participation tickets for the event are $75 with team play admission $450. The admission for spectators is $40. Tickets are available online at www.evesplace.org or call 602-432-8179.

Event sponsorships are also available. Call email Myra Roper at mroper077@gmail.com or Mr. Darby at scottd@camionodelsol.com for sponsirship information.

The Eve’s Place mission is to support any victim of domestic violence, sexual and teen dating abuse by increasing access to services through the Mobile Advocacy program. Eve’s Place is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2004, Eve’s Eve’s Place officials introduced the concept of the Mobile Advocacy program for victims in the West Valley in October 2013. They expanded the program in February 2015 to a rural area, with an office in Quartzsite, and a tribal area, with an office in Kayenta on the Navajo Nation. This program brings services to victims in their own communities regardless of their place in the healing process.

“It is our goal to reach the 75% of domestic abuse victims who historically did not reach out for services due to the lack of options,” Mr. Darby stated.

The Mobile Advocacy program can provide all the services regularly available in a shelter without the bed for any victim of domestic abuse.

Eve’s Place also offers other services to victims of sexual and teen dating abuse by partnering with community resources to provide local locations convenient and safe for the client and their needs and to increase the area of access for services.