Perry: Sun City sidewalks are for walking, not streets

In reference to Ms. Jean Smith’s letter (“Not easy to walk on Sun City sidewalks,” Sun City Independent, Sept. 11, 2019) commenting about walking in the street vs. walking on the sidewalk, I resided in Sun City West prior to moving to Sun City.

One of my friends received a warning ticket from a Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy for walking in the street instead of on the sidewalk. The deputy informed him that there is an Arizona law requiring anyone to walk on a sidewalk when a sidewalk is present on either side of the road.

In other words, you cannot walk on the road if a sidewalk is present. This applies to Sun City communities as well.

Sometimes it takes a little thoughtfulness from walkers — walk on the sidewalk, not on the street. It’s a lot safer. Not only is it the law, in fact it might just save your life.

Bob Perry

Sun City