Sumner: We need common-sense gun safety regulations

A photo of letter writer Jacob Sumner, from Glendale, is shown on top of a photo of a boy reacting as he looks at teddy bears left for children killed, during a vigil Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, outside the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where a mass shooting took place on Saturday. [Submitted photo/Background photo via The Associated Press]
Opinion

I support common sense gun safety regulations because gun violence in America is a true epidemic.

There have already been 248 mass shootings in 2019 as of Aug. 7 and it’s only the 216th day of the year.

Last week alone, we had a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and a mass shooting at a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

Every day in America, an average of 100 lives are taken by gun violence.

There is bipartisan support for common-sense gun safety regulations. 66% of Americans support stricter gun laws. 87% support requiring background checks on all gun sales. 86% support blocking gun sales to people with a history of mental illness. 67% support banning high-capacity magazines.

My own activism has had a lot to do with working to end the gun violence epidemic.

Last year, I was the President of March for Our Lives ASU, working to advocate for common-sense gun-safety measures. I also organized the walkout for gun control a month after the Parkland shooting, which was the largest walkout in the Phoenix area.

We must work to end the epidemic of gun violence in America. I believe that it is up to us to keep causing what congressman John Lewis refers to as “good trouble” to urge Congress to pass common-sense gun-safety legislation.

We must keep protesting, writing letters, making phone calls and sending emails. We need common-sense gun-safety reform in our country.

We can do more to end gun-violence epidemic.

We must do more to end the gun-violence epidemic.

We will do more to end the gun-violence epidemic.

Jacob Sumner
Glendale

This is your public forum. We welcome your opinions, which can be emailed to wvnews@newszap.com or posted online under stories at YourValley.net.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.