Spinka: Luke AFB F-35s are too loud

I saw your article on the train noise (“I hear that train a coming,” Sun City Independent, Sept. 18, 2019) and I was wondering if a petition could be done on the F-35s out of Luke Air Force Base.

When they fly, the noise is much louder than a train horn and can be heard over a much greater distance. I realize that to many people this is the “sound of freedom,” but when you’re six miles away or further and the decibel reading at times reaches 90 decibels, it isn’t the sound of freedom but the sound of windows rattling.

Luke officials were supposed to have taken into account the residents when planning their flight schedules, but they seem to have “forgotten” this. When they put their afterburners at full throttle, you can’t carry on a conversation in your own home that’s more than six miles away.

People have said to me that I should have known that Luke was there when we bought our home, and we did. But back then they were flying the F-16s and they weren’t nearly as loud nor did they fly them as often. I know people have also said that Luke has been around since the late-1930s, but then most of this area was farm country and they were flying P-38s. If they were still flying P-38s our ears and windows wouldn’t be rattling.

They also seem to fly mainly at night, just when people are sitting down to dinner or trying to sleep. Phoenix is the fourth largest city in the country and when Glendale, Peoria and the Sun Cities are included it is a much larger area. Maybe it’s time for a training base for these planes to be situated in another part of the state or country that isn’t so heavily populated. I now wear ear plugs at night in my own house because of the noise. If anyone wants to join me in starting a petition, I would appreciate it.

I’m not suggesting that Luke be closed down, I’m only suggesting that the F-35s find a different home.

Barry Spinka

Sun City