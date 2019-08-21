Sisti: President Trump signs Legion Act into law

In a significant legislative victory for the American Legion, and one that may positively impact many local Peoria residents, on July 30, 2019, President Donald Trump signed Congressional bill S.504 into public law; No: 116-35. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) introduced the bill Feb. 14.

The act is titled the “Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service Act,” or the “Legion Act” for short. The act officially amends the eligibility for membership in the American Legion. Up until this moment, Congress had established specific, restrictive, wartime dates for legion membership eligibility and those dates effectively kept millions of peace time military veterans from having the opportunity to join the largest veteran’s organization in the nation and to enjoy the many veteran programs that exist in the American Legion.

With the Legion Act in place, nearly 6 million military veterans now have the immediate opportunity to apply for regular membership in the American Legion. By taking advantage of this membership opportunity these millions can now receive numerous benefits that the American Legion has developed for veterans, such as specific help with living expenses in times of family need, funeral costs and subsidized insurance; all benefits they have earned through their honorable service.

“We are proud to welcome any of the six million living veterans from the previously unrecognized (service) periods into our organization and call them legionnaires,” National American Legion Commander Brett Reistad said.

The previous seven wartime eras that had been required for legion membership eligibility are now reduced to only two: April 6, 1917, to Nov. 11, 1918, and Dec. 7, 1941 to a time later determined by the federal government.

The American Legion Post #62, at 9847 W. Desert Cove Ave. is completely staffed to welcome in all newly eligible veterans and to incorporate them into the post’s many veteran-centric programs.

The post can be reached at 623-972-8372.

Editor’s note: Dr. Francis J. Sisti is the American Legion Post No. 62 historian and chairman of the publicity committee.