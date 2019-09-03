Schoaf: Litchfield Park transitions to a new fiscal year

Sunday, June 30, marked the end of another successful fiscal year for the city. This has been a good year for the city in many, many ways.

Our ability to meet the needs of our residents and other stakeholders depends upon our staff. We responded to significant staffing changes this year with the hiring of several very talented individuals. While we will miss our departing staff, I believe you will find that our ability to meet your needs has not diminished.

Our new Little League Baseball Stadium, courtesy of the Diamondbacks Foundation, has been completed. We are honored to have it dedicated to the memory of Jackie Robinson. It is a tremendous addition to our city, which will provide a setting for many area kids to build lifelong memories.

Our City Center development is making progress with the completion of the planning phase. The next six months will see the necessary changes to our planning and zoning ordinances including adoption of needed amendments to our general plan. We hope to see progress continue as we start the infrastructure needed to attract use and development of this special land.

New business development continues in the city with the groundbreaking for the Dignity Emergency Room at the corner of Camelback and Dysart roads. Along with this state-of-the-art emergency room will be other businesses including an auto parts store, an upscale mini-warehouse and a Taco Bell. We look forward to welcoming these new businesses to our community.

The Litchfield Park Historical Society is making significant progress on the Paul Litchfield Heritage Center at the La Loma hilltop. They have developed an exciting preliminary plan and are starting their capital campaign. This is a tremendous opportunity to define our city for generations to come.

Your City Council and staff are here to serve you. You can reach me at tschoaf@litchfield-park.org or 623-935-5033. I look forward to hearing from you.

Editor’s note: Tom Schoaf has been the mayor of Litchfield Park since 2006.