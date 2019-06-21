Safin: Volunteers vanish in the summer

Summer time in the Southwest Valley gets a little warm. Because so many residents leave for cooler climates, our community feels the affects. Some impacted the most are our nonprofit groups and charities.

All nonprofits rely on volunteers to lend a hand, help with fundraising, or give whatever assistance is needed. Yes, the volunteers and the staff deserve a break; but things still need to be done, which means everyone else must do more. Remember: hunger, pain, loneliness, and need are with us throughout the year.

I’ll emphasize my point: Agua Fria Food & Clothing Bank provides food and other services to individuals and families. They give away tens of thousands of water bottles in the summer months alone. Homeless Youth Connection finds safe, stable housing and meals for teens without a home whether school is in session or not. New Life Center runs a 24/7 haven for domestic violence victims. I’ve named only three, but there are hundreds of other charities and groups doing good work. All of them need extra help during the “quiet” summer months.

So, if you’re looking to do something special take a staycation and help one of our local charities. You can find many in the directory on the Southwest Valley Chamber website, SouthwestValleyChamber.org. My thanks to all our nonprofits and volunteers for what you do. You’re part of the reason it’s always a great day in the Southwest Valley.

Editor’s note: Mr. Safin is the President and CEO of the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce.