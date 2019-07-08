Morrison: Who you gonna call about scams?

On May 17 I received a voicemail message at 11:28 a.m. on my cell phone from 469-796-2679 indicating that it was the Social Security Administration and my Social Security number had been suspended, a claim had been filed and I was to call back to stop the court proceedings.

After listening to the message, I immediately went to the Maricopa County District III office to report the incident and have them listen to the message. I was told that they could not do anything for me and I should call the non-nmergency dispatch at 602-876-1011.

This person again reiterated that they could do nothing and them referred me to the Attorney General’s customer service department at 602-542-5763. Once more, I was told that they could not help me and weren’t interested.

What is a senior lady to do? I thought we had been told numerous times that these scams were to be reported?

Anna Morrison

Sun City West