Michaelis: Carving Out Tomorrow

Do you contemplate designing your future as an older person? At a younger age we assumed that we had a lot of control over our futures. We made decisions and took actions to make things happen. As youths and young adults most of us had a certain confidence in creating a future for ourselves. That doesn’t mean we had no doubts or insecurities, but at those ages we were basically taught that we could achieve anything we put our minds to. As we grow older there is a tendency to feel out of control…that we are at the mercy of the aging process. My experience tells me that many Seniors have growing fears about the future, and it is not necessarily the fear of death. It seems to be the fear of becoming irrelevant, invisible and totally dependent on others.

Anne Frank said, “Fear is a poor chisel with which to carve out tomorrow.” Healthy fear can protect us from a variety of catastrophes, but we live with a great deal of fear that has no purpose. What would you do with your life if you knew you couldn’t fail? What imaginary risk is holding you back? Why quit dreaming of a meaningful life full of satisfaction and fulfillment just because you consider yourself ‘old’? Abraham Lincoln said, “The most reliable way to predict the future is to create it.” At any age we are in the business of carving out our tomorrows. Joe Vitale says, “You are the Michelangelo of your own life. The David you are sculpting is you!” Let’s do it with faith, not fear! Join the conversation on Facebook at Just Now Old Enough.

Editor’s note: Connie Mason Michaelis is a lifestyle consultant at www.justnowoldenough.com.