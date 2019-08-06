Local voices: Mixed feelings on new city of Glendale website

Opinion

The city of Glendale unveiled a new website alongside a new city logo in June. Visit GlendaleAZ.com.

Love it

Love the site! Great job! — Lisa Anna Fahey

Love the new logo! — Janet Ramsay

Great updated site! I got to see it before it was “official.” Thanks! — Teresa Collett

Nice much more user friendly appreciate the new website. — Carla Lambert

Great looking site! Very appealing, and great navigation. Very impressed. So much nicer than the last one. Great job! — Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni of Glendale (CPAAG)

Google results don’t work

New website is great but a lot of redirects still needed on google…took me forever to find some things LOL — Darlene Hayden

Links returned in Google searches don’t work any more. You have to go to the Glendale homepage to access sites for things like the Foothills Recreation Center. — Sandra House



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.