Local voices: Mixed feelings on new city of Glendale website

The city of Glendale unveiled a new website alongside a new city logo in June. Visit GlendaleAZ.com.

Love it

Love the site! Great job! — Lisa Anna Fahey

Love the new logo! — Janet Ramsay

Great updated site! I got to see it before it was “official.” Thanks! — Teresa Collett

Nice much more user friendly appreciate the new website. — Carla Lambert

Great looking site! Very appealing, and great navigation. Very impressed. So much nicer than the last one. Great job! — Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni of Glendale (CPAAG)

Google results don’t work

New website is great but a lot of redirects still needed on google…took me forever to find some things LOL — Darlene Hayden

Links returned in Google searches don’t work any more. You have to go to the Glendale homepage to access sites for things like the Foothills Recreation Center. — Sandra House