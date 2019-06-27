Local Voices: Coyotes fans react to team drafting Victor Soderstrom

The Coyotes traded up from pick 14 to pick 11 in Friday’s draft to select Swedish defenseman Victor Soderstrom.

Punny

What a Swede pick. — Corey

Welcome

Welcome to the pack!!! — Tawney Walls

Scoring is bigger need

Trade away goal scoring in regular season…trade up where there is a player available who is the most pure scorer in the draft…take ANOTHER freaking defenseman. Good plan for a team that can’t score goals… 🙁 — Jason Coleman

Defense wins championships

So many fans complaining about wanting more scorers, but they fail to realize that defense wins more games–sustains longer winning–and is easier to predict–than a player you think is the next Lemieux. — Peter Heins

Could use more development

A great pick for the Coyotes, but I do hope he’ll get to stay in Brynäs for at least one more season (maybe even two) before he takes the leap! — Micke Olsson

Swede thinks he’ll succeed

Arizona just hit the jackpot with this guy. I really hope we in Brynäs can get to enjoy his amazing talents for one more season, but either way best of luck to Victor. He will develop to become a star player in the NHL,I’m sure of it. — Patrick Edling

Ekman-Larsson will be good mentor

He’s going to have a legend to learn the ropes from. #OEL. #OurPack — @CochiseJack

Read more: