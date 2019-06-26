Local Voices: Cardinals fan react to Carson Palmer’s addition to ring of honor

In this 2017 photo, Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer answers a question during a news conference after practice at the team facility in Tempe [AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin]
Football, Opinion, Sports

Cardinals add QB Carson Palmer to Ring of Honor

Palmer to be honored

Carson Palmer will become the 18th member of our Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony on September 29 at State Farm Stadium. — @AZCardinals

 

Low bar

What a storied franchise lol — @mickeyconover

 

Thanks

Thank you Carson for everything you did for me — Austin

 

Boldin should have been next

Straight up disrespecting Anquan — @MaxPina11

 

Deserving

YES he deserves it 29-9 in his first three regular seasons. MVP Snub. And beat Seattle in Seattle at their peak (2013) — Nick DeRosa

 

Jumped the line

So Palmer goes in before Lomax, Mitchell or Centers? — @RussSolis79

 

Sarcastic

Now do Rosen — Andy Dee

 

Is he good enough?

Was Carson really that great? Like nothing against him, but that’s usually reserved for those who made a substantial impact — Hansen H



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.