Local Voices: Cardinals fan react to Carson Palmer’s addition to ring of honor

Palmer to be honored
Carson Palmer will become the 18th member of our Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony on September 29 at State Farm Stadium. — @AZCardinals
Low bar
What a storied franchise lol — @mickeyconover
Thanks
Thank you Carson for everything you did for me — Austin
Boldin should have been next
Straight up disrespecting Anquan — @MaxPina11
Deserving
YES he deserves it 29-9 in his first three regular seasons. MVP Snub. And beat Seattle in Seattle at their peak (2013) — Nick DeRosa
Jumped the line
So Palmer goes in before Lomax, Mitchell or Centers? — @RussSolis79
Sarcastic
Now do Rosen — Andy Dee
Is he good enough?
Was Carson really that great? Like nothing against him, but that’s usually reserved for those who made a substantial impact — Hansen H