Local Voices: Cardinals fan react to Carson Palmer’s addition to ring of honor

Palmer to be honored

Carson Palmer will become the 18th member of our Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony on September 29 at State Farm Stadium. — @AZCardinals

Low bar

What a storied franchise lol — @mickeyconover

Thanks

Thank you Carson for everything you did for me — Austin

Boldin should have been next

Straight up disrespecting Anquan — @MaxPina11

Deserving

YES he deserves it 29-9 in his first three regular seasons. MVP Snub. And beat Seattle in Seattle at their peak (2013) — Nick DeRosa

Jumped the line

So Palmer goes in before Lomax, Mitchell or Centers? — @RussSolis79

Sarcastic

Now do Rosen — Andy Dee

Is he good enough?

Was Carson really that great? Like nothing against him, but that’s usually reserved for those who made a substantial impact — Hansen H