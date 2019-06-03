Letter to the editor: Too much growth at 75th and Thunderbird

As a Peoria resident for 20 years in the area of Thunderbird and 75th Avenue, I have watched the traffic increase to the point, I cannot exit my neighborhood onto Thunderbird between 6:30 and 8 a.m. and 4 and 6 p.m.

Businesses along the north side, between 75th and 83rd avenues suffers as their clients can not exit their parking lots during those times. Often Thunderbird is bumper-to-bumper from 83rd to 75th avenues. Now apartments are going up which will make that area even worse. Starbucks and the new car wash have also added to the difficulty of access in the church, gas station and other businesses in the strip mall. Furthermore, buildings going up north on 75th will prevent my neighbors and I from accessing 75th to go to Bell Road.

And now Paseo Verde Elementary and Centennial High School are at capacity with no room to build.

Susan Jeffay

Peoria